Susan Sherrill, Livermore
I wish to take a moment to praise the leadership of Mayor John Marchand, Vice Mayor Bob Woerner, the Livermore City Council, the Tri-Valley Conservancy, Friends of Open Space and Vineyards, and members of the Alameda County Agricultural Advisory Committee for calling on Alameda County officials to defer consideration of utility-scale solar power plants in North Livermore until the county has a well-thought-out approach to solar on agricultural lands.
There is little doubt that we need more renewable energy sources, including solar power options. However, without a comprehensive policy, solar-power facilities will be evaluated on an ad-hoc basis with no assurance that what is being approved is really the best use for the land or Livermore as a whole.
Firm guidelines and standards must be established to protect valuable agriculture land. If it is determined, under a rigorous set of solar-power polices, that North Livermore is best suited for solar power, then so be it. But what is being planned now puts the cart before the horse.
Thus, I would urge Alameda County to develop a comprehensive set of policies on the appropriate siting, scale and operations of utility-size solar-power facilities in rural areas. If we rush to convert the agricultural land of North Livermore into solar-power plants without first conducting a full evaluation based upon written standards, we may well be creating a situation that we will live to regret.