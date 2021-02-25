Carol Silva, Livermore
In 2000, voters passed Measure D to enhance agricultural land and to protect it from the fragmentation of development.
It is the duty of elected officials to honor voter-approved measures.
The Alameda County Supervisors will hear the appeals pertaining to Intersect Power’s Aramis Solar Power Plant on March 4. Prior to this meeting, I hope that the supervisors will take a second look at all the excellent letters addressing peoples’ concerns of this project. The concerns include, but are not all-inclusive, violation of Measure D, inadequate draft and final EIRs, lack of a solar policy for Alameda County, destroying North Livermore Avenue’s Scenic Corridor, having an industrial facility in an agricultural-zoned district, risks of new wildfires both from high gusts of wind bringing down transmission lines and from trailer-truck size lithium-ion battery stations, the ugliness and biological harm to birds of overhead electricity lines in multiple locations, some 10 stories tall, and harming native biological diversity, habitat for native species, and local ecosystems in eastern Alameda County.
In an article entitled “A Shocking Toll” in National Wildlife’s February and March 2021 magazine, it states that, “Electrocution on U.S. power lines has long been a significant cause of bird mortality, killing as many as 11.6 million birds a year … It happens when two body parts … come in contact with two wires or a wire and ground source, shooting voltage through the bird. Because of their size, raptors are particularly at risk. From 2000 to 2015, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Forensics Laboratory analyzed 417 electrocuted raptors from 13 species and found that 333, or nearly 80 percent, were bald or golden eagles.”
Not far from the proposed Aramis project, the density of breeding golden eagles is among the highest reported for the species. There is a breeding pair of bald eagles at Del Valle. My husband recently saw a bald eagle at the Livermore airport. There are a lot of raptors in north Livermore, including some hawks that land in our north Livermore yard.
There are so many concerns with this mega project, which other individuals and I have already stated, are the reasons why I strongly oppose this project.
Please contact Alameda County Supervisors to express your concerns by going to www.acgov.org/board and clicking on the districts represented by David Haubert, Richard Valle, Wilma Chan, Nate Miley, and Keith Carson.