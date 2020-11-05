Jean King, Livermore
Climate change is a very important issue and more renewable energy is needed, but we must do it correctly and where it does the most good with the least damage.
Solar facility in North Livermore is not the place to do it.
Aramis is proposing a solar facility that will cover 350 acres of a 533-acre site in north Livermore. The draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) of the plan has many flaws and omissions and must be revised to address the problems with the Aramis proposal.
One problem is the protection during construction and operations of threatened, special concern and endangered species, including the western burrowing owl, western meadowlark, horned lark, California red-legged frog and San Joaquin kit fox.
Most of the area is prime agricultural land if irrigated which should not be lost for agriculture. Other areas are Resource and Water management areas.
Most of the power produced will go outside the valley.
Mitigation of damage to the scenic corridor is not possible.
There are other problems also.
There needs to be a policy and a "least impacts / least conflicts" land study or mapping exercise before any siting of solar energy facilities takes place.