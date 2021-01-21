Richard Hughes, Livermore
Dear LPFD Fire Chief,
We thought you should participate in this discussion regarding a ‘road diet’ that could get implemented along East Avenue!
Please read the attached weblink, in detail:
After reading this ‘terrible truth’ about the Paradise Fire, please request the LPD Police Chief to join you, because you may need him for protection when approaching Council Member Patricia Munro. Suggestion - please do not enter her office with guns drawn! She is an eighth-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and will easily relieve you both of your guns and have you both hog-tied and on the floor, in 2.7 seconds! Rumor has it, she hog-tied Johnny Marchand in 1.8 seconds! Just politely request a ‘fireside chat’ with her. You know, the kind that FDR used to do?
After you are done asking her how her private LLNL helicopter is doing in her back yard, just ‘oh so gently’ bring up the subject regarding the ‘road diet’ along East Avenue. Polite suggestion - can you both please advise her not to put in a ‘road diet’ along East Avenue, because it might ‘clog things up’ just a little if 30,000 people need to get out of the East Avenue area in a hurry, in the event of a wildfire or a major earthquake?
I know I am using some humor here, but the truth of it is that it is not really that funny, yes? Just ask the residents of the Paradise Fire how it felt to be stuck on a ‘road diet’ road, trying to get away from a California wildfire in a hurry!
But here is the kicker, right? In August 2020 (just four months ago!) there was a California wildfire that ‘licked at the heels’ of Livermore. I remember someone stood on East Avenue and clicked a picture of the flames as they crossed over the Hamilton Ridge, approaching south Livermore! Only a change in wind direction saved us.
In that same month, the City of Livermore asked TJKM to hold a ‘workshop’ about how they are going to put in a ‘road diet’ along East Avenue, which reduces the traffic lanes by one in each direction, thereby clogging up a critical evacuation route in the event of a wildfire!
You can't make this stuff up!