Trish Munro, Livermore  

Recently I went on a ride-along with our Homeless Liaison Officers. These two Livermore Police Officers build relationships with our unhoused residents according to each person’s needs. They know their stories, their personalities, and their problems. They are, for the most part, trusted by these residents and so can help or redirect as needed. These officers are a vital part of the many ways that Livermore is working to manage the ongoing situation.  