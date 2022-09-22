Recently I went on a ride-along with our Homeless Liaison Officers. These two Livermore Police Officers build relationships with our unhoused residents according to each person’s needs. They know their stories, their personalities, and their problems. They are, for the most part, trusted by these residents and so can help or redirect as needed. These officers are a vital part of the many ways that Livermore is working to manage the ongoing situation.
Most people don’t know much about that situation. Here are a few questions and answers
1. How does Livermore’s unhoused resident count compare to past years?
According to the 2022 Alameda County Point in Time Count, Livermore has 242 homeless residents (174 unsheltered; 68 sheltered). That is an 8% decrease since 2019, while Alameda County’s count increased by 22%. In other words, at a time when the unhoused population was rising in the county, Livermore’s population was decreasing.
2. How many of our unhoused residents are local?
68% of Livermore unsheltered consider Livermore their home and 73% consider the Tri-Valley their home.
3. How many of our unhoused residents are adults?
82% of Tri-Valley Homeless are 25 years or older.
4. What are the 5 most common causes of homelessness?
1. Family and domestic violence
5. Loss of housing due to eviction, foreclosure, or rent increases.
5. Alameda County and the state of California have provided funding for several projects to house the unsheltered. What are these projects?
1. The State of California Family Homelessness Challenge provided a grant of $581,440 for unhoused Livermore students and their families.
2. Alameda County of HOME-American Rescue Plan awarded $1,500,000 to create a regional supportive shared housing program that includes Livermore.
3. Alameda County and the A1 Affordable Housing Bond Program provided over $10 million for Goodness Village and Vineyard 2.0 projects
6. What has the city done to provide housing for the unsheltered?
In 2020 and 2021, the city rehoused 97 Livermore households in places such as Chestnut Square or Goodness Village. Over the next few years, Livermore is developing places to rehouse at least 81 additional households, including Vineyard 2.0, with housing, wrap-around services, and an expanded kitchen for Open Heart Kitchen.
Consider the above an introduction and stay tuned for deeper dives into this complicated issue.