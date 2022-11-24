Frank Cannella, Livermore
President Abraham Lincoln is quoted as saying “you can fool some of the people all the time, all of the people some of the time but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” Our recent midterm elections have borne this out. Instead of offering quality candidates with thoughtful solutions to the myriad of problems facing our country, one party advanced weak candidates whose main “qualification” was the endorsement of the big lie perpetrated by our disgraced former president. While many of these election deniers lost, some remain in congress or were elected. They remain a cancer to our democracy.
On November 15th our former president announced his intention to seek the republican nomination for president. Media reports indicated invitations were sent to numerous republican leaders to attend the Mira Largo announcement and I assume those who elected not to attend were added to the former president’s growing list of non supporters and would be denied his “coveted” endorsement. However, “some of the people” will be thrilled with his announcement and have turned a deaf ear to the numerous felonious acts apparently committed by him during his presidency and the two years that followed. And let us not forget he intentionally endangered the life of his own vice president.
For what it is worth, I speak as a lifelong republican who will be forced to leave the party if the former president remains the standard bearer. His ego has done untold damage to the party, not to mention the country.