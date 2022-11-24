Frank Cannella, Livermore

President Abraham Lincoln is quoted as saying “you can fool some of the people all the time, all of the people some of the time  but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” Our recent midterm elections have borne this out. Instead of offering quality candidates with thoughtful solutions to the myriad of problems facing our country, one party advanced weak candidates whose main “qualification” was the endorsement of the big lie perpetrated by our disgraced former president. While many of these election deniers lost, some remain in congress or were elected.  They remain a cancer to our democracy. 