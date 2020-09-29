Jackie Cota, Livermore
Some of what President Trump has achieved:
He signed a bill this year allowing some drug imports from Canada so that prescription prices would go down.
He signed an executive order this year that forces all healthcare providers to disclose the cost of their services so that Americans can comparison shop and know how much they charge insurance companies.
When signing the order, he said no American should be blindsided by bills for medical services they never agreed to in advance. Hospitals will now be required to post their standard charges for services, which include the discounted price a hospital is willing to accept.
In the eight years prior to Trump's inauguration, prescription drug prices increased an average of 3.6% per year. Under Trump, drug prices have seen year-over-year declines in nine of the last 10 months, with a 1.1% drop as of the most recent month.
He created a White House Veterans Affairs Hotline to help veterans and staffed it primarily with veterans and direct family members of veterans. VA employees are now being held accountable for poor performance, with more than 4,000 removed, demoted, or suspended so far.
He issued an executive order requiring the secretaries of Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs to submit a joint plan to provide veterans access to mental health treatment as they transition to civilian life.
He championed and signed a bill giving most federal employees an average of 3.1% pay increase – the largest raise in more than 10 years. He also signed a bill providing up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave for millions of federal workers.
The Trump administration will provide HIV prevention drugs for free to 200,000 uninsured patients per year for 11 years. Trump also signed an order allowing small businesses to work together when buying insurance to get a better price.
He signed the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act that provides funding for states to develop maternal mortality reviews to better understand maternal complications and identify solutions and largely focuses on reducing the higher mortality rates" for Black Americans.
He signed the First Step Act, expanding judicial discretion in sentencing for non-violent crimes. Over 90% Of those benefiting from the retroactive sentencing reductions in the First Step Act are Black Americans.