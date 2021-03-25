Greg Scott, Livermore
The need for solar-electric and wind-generated renewable energy is obvious.
Increased global warming will be catastrophic. Annual human-induced emissions of 40 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide and an additional 6 to 7 billion metric tons of atmospheric radiation-reflective gases is madness.
Over 28 trillion metric tons of non-returning world ice has melted after 1993. This portends a sea level rise, global climate disruption and food system demise that will be horrific. The necessity for solar-electric and wind energy forms of renewable energy is a survival imperative.
However, the means by which we are installing these renewable energy sources ignores other threatening problems. The destruction of ecosystems and biological diversity resulting in increased socioeconomic inequity and injustice does not propitiate for a healthy future.
East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) signed a contract with Intersect Power for solar-electric energy delivery from the Aramis Solar Project in the North Livermore Valley. This was done in the realm of Californians paying, on average, 18.3 cents per kilowatt-hour for electricity - just over 134% of the national average. This higher amount is mostly for expanded transmission, delivery, and tax costs.
Shouldn't the burgeoning California utility-scale solar-electric sector be reducing our electricity rates?
In 2011, when solar-electric was 1.6% of California's energy generation, the ‘realized price’ for that electricity was $50 per megawatt-hour (MWh). The last bidder who supplies electric energy to complete the total aggregate demand of the electrical grid sets the ‘realized price’ for all bidders.
Since generated solar-electric energy is used immediately during midday, this worked to the producer's advantage. That is, until solar electricity became 26.4% of California's electrical generation in 2020 and the ‘realized price,’ through competition, dropped to $20 per MWh. Utility-scale solar-electric is a snake eating its own tail.
The solution currently being implemented is expensive lithium-ion batteries to add the ability to sell electricity during the evening hours at a higher realized price. This goes along with lithium-ion battery capabilities of conditioning the intermittency and non-uniform delivery of solar-electric. For huge private equity firms' investments, this is a salvation, along with 'sweetheart contracts,' such as with the EBCE courtiers.
The destruction and degradation of ecosystems and biological diversity losses are made externalized expenses. We need land providing essential ecosystem services. To solve only one quagmire, carbon emissions, by increasing other quagmires, like ecosystem obliterations and socioeconomic inequalities and injustices, is myopic.