Rick Nordyke, Livermore
It’s amazing to me that some people are still buying what Trump is selling.
Especially when things like courage are mentioned - Wait! What? Courage? Guess it does take courage to endlessly spew lies and misstatements straight-faced! CNN's fact checker called the last debate "an avalanche of lies” from Trump. At the current rate, he’s likely to hit 25,000 by Nov. 2. That’s leadership?
He’s laughed at the G7s and G20s summits. Vice President Pence, last year at the UN, upon announcing dramatically,” President Donald Trump sends his regards” … Silence
Trump, a Christian? Would a true Christian separate 545 young kids from their parents, and Melania say later, “They have a bed!"
When Trump was beginning his political run, he met with Jerry Falwell Jr. and a group of his fellow Evangelicals at his office. They wanted to have a “hands-on" cleansing and prayer session. Later, Trump would say to associates, “Can you believe that b… s…? That people believe that b… s…?”
Courage Christian!
Trump’s administration has been the most incompetent, scandalous, and corrupt in U.S. history. Every week it seems, there was some new investigation to watch. Someone else has left or was fired or about to be.
His “draining of the swamp” has actually been his own cabinet members, advisors, and security people out and many arrested, imprisoned! Others have left with scathing, colorful words describing Trumps unfitness for office.
“I’ll get the best people, surround myself with generals.”
All gone. General Kelly told him on leaving, “If you replace me with a ‘yes’ man, you’ll be impeached”!
His lawyer Barr basically announced, ‘exoneration’ from the Mueller report, when in reality, 10 cases of obstruction of justice existed. Jailable for a non-sitting president.
Yes, he’s worked tirelessly, 18-hour days flipping channels, composing the next tweet. Walter Cronkite never had to put up with this lunacy.
When Covid was approaching, Trump kept the actual danger private. Nurses were wearing hefty bags for PPE due to delays. A suggestion to mail five masks to all households Trump vetoed! He doesn’t want extensive testing because it would reflect badly on him. Courage!
Now Trump, after basically dismissing Dr. Fauci, is alone with x-ray tech Scott Atlas to fend off Covid. The vaccine, like the health care plan. is “just around the corner,” along with Infrastructure Day.
Noted Presidential Historian Jon Meachum sums it up well, “Donald Trump has devalued the fundamental currency of leadership.”