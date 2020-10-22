Michael Mendenhall, Livermore
Regular readers of the Independent mailbox will have noticed frequent contributions of pro-Trump letters - from different submitters, but in a strikingly similar style of talking-point laundry lists.
A quick web search for key phrases in these letters reveals the reason. They are copy-pasted, mass-produced propaganda, rather than personal commentary of Tri-Valley locals. Apparently, these Trumpists are incapable of forming their own opinions, and need to channel them direct from the central propaganda mills.
A few examples:
• Owen Brovont's "What am I voting for on Nov. 3?" is cut-and-pasted from www.nationalwriterssyndicate.com/im-not-voting-for-trump-hah
• Rebecca Ferris’ "Keeping America Great" is cut-and-pasted straight from Trump press releases at www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-working-expand-opportunity-prosperity-african-americans
• Jan Brovont's "President Trump Helped Schools and More" is vomited from sources like www.trumpsgreatamericafacts.com/worker-development.html
Personal opinions from local residents, from any viewpoint, are valuable contributions to civic discourse. Mass-produced propaganda spam is not. The Independent's editors are being irresponsible by permitting this garbage to masquerade as local voices and undermine the foundations of civic discourse.