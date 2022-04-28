Trish Munro, Livermore
Bringing Back the Natives Garden Tour returns!
Want to reduce your landscape watering? The Natives Garden Tour guides people through East Bay yards that feature California native landscaping in order to provide inspiration for those who want to convert their yards to low-water landscaping. In-person tours take place on April 30 or May 1 from 10 AM to 5 PM. Register here: www.bringingbackthenatives.net to join a tour!
Need a booster? La Familia has you covered.
Get your booster or vaccine from 3-7 PM on May 10 and 31 at the Springtown Library 998 Bluebell Ave. The Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Program for adult and children, ages 5 and above is sponsored by the La Familia Counseling Services. Registration recommended, but not required.
Two Livermore Police Department community events in the LPD Parking Lot at 1110 S. Livermore Ave
On Friday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there is a Car Seat Safety Check. Car seats only work when they are installed correctly and fit your child’s size and weight. Is your child’s car seat properly installed? Call CHP Officer Custodio Lopez at (707) 319-3719 to schedule an appointment and find out!
Dispose of your outdated and unused medication!
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. LPD in combination with DEA, will be accepting prescription/non-prescription medication, liquids, vape/e-cigarettes (battery removed). (No sharps or illicit substances.) More information at: CrimePrevention@livermoreca.gov
Water Reclamation Plant Tours are back!
What is water reclamation? Cleaning the sewage that comes out of our toilets, sinks, and showers. It’s smelly, it’s gross, and it’s amazing! You—or your organization—can now tour the Livermore Water Reclamation Plant from now until early August, when construction for improvements begins. Request a tour here: www.cityoflivermore.net/wrd-tour
Dos Día De Los Niños Family Festivals
The Livermore Public Library and La Familia will celebrate El Dìa de los Niños with two free family festivals with crafts, games, and free books and paletas (popsicles).
Friday, April 29 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Rincon Public Library
Saturday, April 30 from 12-3 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, with giant bubbles and a musical performance by Los Panaderos.