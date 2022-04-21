Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Mony Nop recently released his announcement to run for the office of Mayor of Livermore. This run will be Mony's second try. While Mony lost in his initial bid against Mayor Woerner, we all know why! Minorities in our area suffer a much more formidable challenge when striving for key leadership positions. In the past 30 years, only two people of color have been Mayor of Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, or San Ramon combined. Likely, it goes back 50 years, but that was as far back as solid fact-checking would allow. Despite all the chest-pounding and ample rhetoric about leveling the playing field for minorities, the reality is that it's simply not happening. Minorities have many barriers to success, including language, culture, poverty, and less formal education.
Mony Nop persevered through extraordinary obstacles during his escape from Cambodia shortly after the Vietnam war. In comparison, John Marchand simply decided to move from Hayward to Livermore to improve his quality of life. Suppose you haven't seen the Killing Fields movie, directed by Roland Joffé. In that case, you need to set aside the time to become familiar with Mony's backstory to appreciate the adversity he has had to overcome. Mony Nop ate whatever he could find on the ground while escaping a child labor camp in Cambodia. At the same time, Marchand had the luxury of deciding whether to have chicken or cheesy macaroni for his school lunch. Mony Nop's journey transformed him as a human being from an uneducated, destitute immigrant into an English-speaking, productive member of our society -- a society whose Constitution promises "all men are created equal", yet frequently fails to offer opportunities for advancement. Meanwhile, John Marchand transformed himself into a career politician, spending 15 years ingratiating himself to Livermore's Elite Ruling Class.
Mony has demonstrated the qualities we look for in our leaders, such as innovation. He established two organizations, the Easy Bay Entrepreneurs Circle and the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance, which financially bolster our community. In contrast, Marchand made himself the Majordomo of Livermore, repeatedly wasting taxpayer funds on public outreach studies and surveys he later tossed aside as irrelevant. Mony's story is proof that he knows how to "make something from nothing." Conversely, Marchand knows how to turn "something into nothing" by taking our beautiful downtown and destroying the vision for a public park with stack-and-packs that are best placed elsewhere.