Thomas Soules, Livermore
I read last week's mailbox including the letter by our former Mayor Marchant. To read his letter it sounds like the city's hands are tied. The $14 million dollars comes from the county Measure A and is earmarked for the Eden Housing project. The city agreed to it. Book closed.
Wait a minute. According to the internet, Measure A, which passed, is a 1/2 cent tax for Essential Health Care Services for low-income people. OK I am not the expert. However, who decided that the $14 million dollars should go to Eden Housing for this development in the city plan? Measure A did not specify how the money was to be spent. The county's money is our money, and the county should be representing us, not dictating a specific course of action. If it makes sense to put the low-income housing north of Railroad or if the Legacy apartments across the street are available, why shouldn't we be able to do this with this money? We are the county. Unless the county has some other revenue stream that I am not aware of, that money is ours.