Ann Giannini, Livermore
Greetings citizens,
Have you had the pleasure of listening to the Pleasanton Concert Band consisting of over 45 professional musicians conducted by the delightful Bob Williams? Over the years they have performed here at our Ravenswood History Park and Alden Lane Nursery among others.
Unfortunately, they have been unable to practice in Pleasanton due to COVID-19 restrictions, so they have been practicing at our Bothwell Arts Center. They can only perform in Pleasanton outside at this time, burrr cold!
We have now the wonderful opportunity of attending their Holiday Concert, Thursday Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at our Bothwell Arts Center free of charge.
Let’s get together and enjoy their always lovely hour-long Holiday Performance. Hope to see you there.