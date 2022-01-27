Richard Andrews, Livermore
Stephen Sondheim wrote a bittersweet, complex, but delightful Broadway Musical in 1975 called, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC. It featured the haunting and beautiful song "Send in the Clowns".
The song brought to mind our own City Council(s), and their failure to stand for the citizens of Livermore, and instead engaging and singing with the developers. The main difference being that the musical was a fictional play, and the performance out here is a real life tragedy.
There is the verse that says: "Here, with me at last on the ground, and you in mid-air." This could well apply to us citizens because we will now have a cave of four-story concrete boxes blotting out the sun from what was supposed to be the open space that we wanted and were promised. We are going to be "on the ground" and the Council's monoliths will be "up in mid-air".
But the verse that sums up our current Council in regard to our downtown is: "Send in the clowns. There ought to be clowns. Don't bother, they're here."