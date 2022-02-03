Thomas Soules, Livermore
Last week Richard Andrews posted a letter quoting the hauntingly beautiful
Sondheim refrains "Send in the clowns. There ought to be clowns. Don't bother they're here." Making the connection between the clowns and city council might have been a little extreme but the metaphor of the tragic tone of the refrain is not.
City council members should drive today down L street. The Legacy building today is a worse monstrosity than I thought it would be. Imagine a similar structure on the other side of the street and the canyon L street will become. Surely there is a better way to house low-income workers. If not, the tragedy will be the death of the character of Livermore.