For the past two years, the Biden administration has allowed nearly two million illegal aliens into the country through the unsecure southern border. These illegals are sent to border cities by the Biden administration, and these local governments must provide health, education and welfare to these illegals.
Thousands of pounds of the deadly fentanyl also come across the unsecure border, which kills thousands of citizens. During this time, the progressive left has not said a word. Recently, a very small number of illegals were sent to NYC, Martha’s Vineyard and Washington DC, and the progressive left Dems and media lost their minds. How come they did not say a word during the past two years? Hypocrites! It is time that the Biden administration closes the border and creates an immigration policy that is good for America and stops the fentanyl epidemic.