Kathy Pedrini, Livermore
The ‘Livermore Airport and KaiserAir FAQ’ is available online to the public, and I read this document with interest, especially the section regarding noise impacts.
In the FAQ: Will KaiserAir work with the City to mitigate noise impacts?
In the FAQ: Yes. KaiserAir has committed to adhering to the airport’s Voluntary Restraint from Night Flying which will be a requirement of the lease with the City. KaiserAir will be an active participant in mitigating noise impacts. In addition, KaiserAir is required to adhere to FAA airspace and flight path rules, which are designed to minimize noise impacts. KaiserAir conducted a test flight of their 737 into the Livermore airport in 2020, which did not generate any noise complaints.
I find this response misleading, specifically the word ‘voluntary.’ If existing planes are violating the night flying requirement now, can we expect KaiserAir to be any different? Same goes with adhering to the flight path. Existing planes frequently deviate from their path and fly over dense neighborhoods and the airport hasn't taken any corrective action. We're expected to believe KaiserAir will be any different?
Lastly, saying that the 737 test flight in 2020 didn't generate any noise complaints is very misleading. As an analogy, if someone comes and honks loudly outside your home, you will probably not report it as a noise nuisance. You may not be home at the time, you may think something broke down, or there could be other reasons for this honking. However, if this honking happens every 10 minutes throughout the day, then it becomes detrimental to you and your family’s well-being and hence a nuisance.
Just because you didn’t complain at the first incident can’t be seen as proof that you are okay with the driver honking outside your house throughout the day for the next 45 years.
The noise issue is very personal to me, and I feel mislead by this airport FAQ. This project is a major decision that will negatively impact our quality of life here in the Tri-Valley.
Concerned citizens can sign and share the ‘Stop Livermore Airport Expansion’ petition on change.org. At the time of this writing, over 3,825 signatures have been gathered and the total grows daily. The Livermore Airport Citizens Group, at www.livermoreairportnoise.org, is dedicated to helping Tri-Valley residents have a voice in this decision-making process.
Speak up and let your voices be heard.