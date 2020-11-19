Merlin Newton Sr, Livermore
The East County Board of Zoning Adjustments (ECBZA) will hold a public Zoom hearing on Nov. 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., to consider whether or not to approve the massive Aramis Solar Facility in North Livermore Valley. The solar facility will occupy over 700 acres of agricultural land off North Livermore Avenue and will include 320,000 solar panels and thousands of lithium-ion batteries stored in over 50 trailer truck-size battery stations. The facility will also be surrounded with miles of wire fencing and plant materials to create a solid visual barrier approximately 15 feet high.
Over a half century ago Alameda County designated North Livermore Avenue as a "Scenic Corridor" through its "Scenic Route Element," which it adopted as part of its General Plan in 1966. The purpose of the designation was for the protection and enhancement of the scenic views. If approved, the project would not only destroy the scenic views, but it will carve out a mass amount of land used by wildlife and endangered species for the next 50 years. Just this past weekend my wife photographed and filmed a red fox hunting for prey on our property, which is adjacent to one of the proposed solar facilities. The miles of fencing, alone, will be devastating to the survival of wildlife and other species in the area.
Additionally, the land where the proposed solar facility is to be constructed is surrounded by no less than 6 preserves in all directions (Dublin Ranch, Livermore One, Livermore Two, Collier Canyon, Eagle Ridge and Eagle Ridge North) and the land has also been identified by the Association of Bay Area Governments as a "Priority Conservation Area," which are regionally significant open spaces vital to the SF Bay Area's natural systems, rural economy, and health of all residents. This all comes at the same time Governor Newsom is calling on us to preserve and protect 30% more of the state's lands to expand and restore biodiversity.
We all support renewable energy, but we do not have to destroy the environment to protect it. We ask the community to speak at the upcoming ECBZA public hearing and call on the board members to reject the project. For additional information please visit www.SaveNorthLivermoreValley.com.