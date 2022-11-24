As a Livermore resident, I will be participating in a public hearing on Wednesday, December 7, at Garre Vineyard & Winery. It will be hosted by the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which oversees Livermore Lab operations.
At last, NNSA has a new Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement (SWEIS), examining at the effects of nuclear weapons programs and other operations at the Lab’s Livermore Main Site and its Site 300 test site overlooking Tracy.
The SWEIS also looks at new programs that could begin in Livermore and Tracy over the next 15 years.
This SWEIS proposes an increase in radioactive hydrogen (Tritium) emissions at the Main Site. It also increases allowable limits for nuclear weapons-grade plutonium use here.
Site 300’s issues include open-air bomb blasts and cleanup plans for environmental radioactive and toxic poisons from past bomb blasts.
The SWEIS hearing at Garre will start with an NNSA presentation and then open for public comments...our opportunity to respond to the proposed changes. I plan to talk about the importance of protecting our community health, and will advocate for more cleanup and fewer nuclear programs.
I will also point out that although the SWEIS is more than 1,000 pages, the comment period has been scheduled during the holiday season when most of us are engaged with other activities. I will be asking the Lab to add 30-days to the comment period to allow our community to learn more details of this plan and develop a response.
This is a once-in-15-years opportunity for community input on the environmental safety of our city. I invite my neighbors to join me. Each of has a stake in the future health of our families. The Garrett hearing is from 6:00 to 8:30 PM. The Lab is planning an “open house” for 30-minutes beforehand.
Tri-Valley CAREs is a nonprofit organization. I serve on its board. Our staff attorney will have a reader-friendly SWEIS handout at the hearing and our bilingual organizer will help our Spanish-speaking residents.