Alan Marling, Livermore
I wish to thank Joan Seppala and all others who stopped development in Livermore in the last century.
In hindsight, it’s obvious now the last thing we need is more townhouses sprawling over our valley’s open space. I mention Joan Seppala, specifically, because I remember the editorial in The Independent, the newspaper she owns, congratulating her for opposing the development. No one was in favor of it except those the developers convinced using ads from their special-interest groups.
Thanks to her work and others’, now in the 21st century, we have the space to develop what is truly needed: affordable housing, solar farms, and a hotel to help struggling vineyards. This week, the city council held a vote on a garage critical to the hotel development. The measure passed unanimously because of past city-wide votes in favor of the project, along with the support of vineyard owners, their workers, and the Livermore Chamber of Commerce.
Everyone was in favor of the development except those convinced by ads from special-interest groups.
Special-interest groups opposing the public good remain a problem in Livermore, from the last century to this one. The only difference is that now they’re all funded by Joan Seppala.