Jasmine Padilla, Livermore
I am writing to you to request that you spread awareness on legislation to require Asian American Studies and Pacific Islander history to be taught in New York public schools. Four other states--Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island--have already mandated Asian American Studies for K-12 schools. Assembly Bill 1354 would urge all California schools to include American history in their school curriculum.
Without the inclusion of Asian American studies in school curriculums, California students grow up unknowing of the many contributions that Asian Americans have had on our country, including their involvement with the advancement of Civil Rights. Students also fail to learn about many important historical events, such as the internment of Japanese Americans, the massacre of Chinese immigrants in Los Angeles, and the Chinese Exclusion Act.
It is vital that our students grow up knowing the impact Asian Americans have had on our history, and I urge you to spread awareness on Assembly Bill 1354.