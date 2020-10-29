Kellie Essary, Livermore
I have had the pleasure of getting to know Stacy Swanson in recent the months and have had long, substantive, conversations with her about the ways in which she is learning—at great depth—how best to serve our community as a director on the LARPD Board.
I will touch upon just a handful here.
Stacey has met the challenge of running by preparing herself well. She interviewed former and current members of the board about what the job entailed, what they thought was the most difficult part of the job, and what they most enjoyed about the job.
She attended city council meetings because “what happens in the city always affects the district.” Moreover, she interviewed both mayoral candidates about their perception of LARPD and their individual roles in the city. She also attended personnel, facilities, finance, and program subcommittee meetings to understand how they work together and what their current policies look like—especially during this time of COVID.
Also, of import is the way Stacey has reached out to community members, including youth, to discuss their experiences with the district and its facilities—to better understand how district can better meet their needs. And, of course, the role Stacey played in preserving the 85 acres of open space that was once the Springtown Golf Course speaks to her abilities as a thinker, collaborator, and doer.
Stacey believes that open space and recreation are essential to our well-being. I agree. Please join me in voting for her.