Les Gill, Livermore
I encourage you to vote for Stacey Swanson for LARPD Board.
She was the leader of the Springtown community group that successfully advocated for the abandoned golf course to be converted to open space for residents. She has a tremendous knowledge of the East Bay parks and the environmental developments and issues that could impact our lives. She is thoughtful, collaborative and action-oriented.
You will not have seen many “Stacey Swanson for LARPD” signs around Livermore. She knew that yard signs are not recyclable and chose not to use them in her campaign. The few you may have seen are repurposed signs, donated to her by a council member from a prior campaign. This thoughtful pragmatism is what we will see from Stacey if we elect her to LARPD Board.