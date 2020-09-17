Steve Goodman, Livermore
I first met Stacey Swanson when I was on the board of directors for the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District during discussions about the Springtown Golf Course. She was concerned about the future of the area given the closure of the golf course and other related challenges. While she was passionate about the issue, I found her to be courteous and willing to listen in addition to sharing her thoughts.
She continued to be a positive activist for the area and was always professional, levelheaded and willing to hear the opinions of others. She was able to look at fact-based information and not simply protest if decisions were not in her favor.
Stacey is passionate about the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, its programs and facilities and its mission of enhancing the quality of life for the residents of the District. She is a good listener, displays sound judgement, and is willing to work hard to get things done.
As a former LARPD board member for 12 years, I have a good understanding of what qualities a good board member should possess. Stacey is a person of integrity, which is one of the most important traits needed in elected officials. She will make an excellent member of the LARPD Board. I encourage you to join me in voting for Stacey Swanson.