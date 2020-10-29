Toni Sarrica, Livermore
I encourage you to vote for Stacey Swanson for LARPD Board.
Stacey is bright, hardworking, and cares about the well being of our valley. Stacey is a longtime resident of Livermore and was instrumental in the creation of the open space in Springtown. She is an active member of the community, a graduate of the Keys to the City program, and an annual sponsor of the Annual Creek Clean Up. Over 10 years ago, Stacey established the Livermore Weekday Hiking Meet Up Group and leads hikes within our valley for all ages.
We need Stacey with all her energy, knowledge, and effective use of resources to guide our parks and programs into the future.