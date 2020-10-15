Hayden Halpin, Livermore
This is purely from the bottom of my heart to desire to brag about and support my friend whom I believe in.
Nobody asked me to say this. I just really, really wanted to. Time to brag about someone awesome I know!
You may have seen the Stacey Swanson LARPD signs around town and asked yourself who she is. Well, I am here to tell you she is a woman who is passionate about doing what is best for this community.
I’ve known her for years and have had many conversations with her, and I’ve learned that this woman knows the players, understands the game, sees through the BS and can’t be played for anyone’s fool. She is smart as a whip, tough as nails and, at the same time, sweet as candy.
She is true to her word and will stand up for what is right, and if I had to put my trust in someone to take care of the needs of this community, I would first think to ask Stacey what we should do or what this is about.
(I am) so proud to call her a friend and so proud of her for stepping out and running for a seat on LARPD. because for years, I’ve seen her heart strings pulling for Livermore to be an amazing and fair place to live and now it is her turn to shine!
Vote for Stacey!