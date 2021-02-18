Kim Vardanega-Kent, Livermore
Aramis claims that the project site for its industrial solar power plant is not productive agricultural land, yet the Aramis Project will preserve ranch land and revitalize agricultural use the land.
The cows and calves that graze at the site year around would disagree.
Construction of the Aramis plant will require the grading, excavation, trenching and boring of the land, the installation of over 300,000, tightly spaced solar panels, construction of a five-acre lithium-ion battery complex, water tanks, and a power substation, laying of underground and overhead electrical transmission lines and miles of internal access roads, all surrounded by security fencing.
Instead of enhancing the agricultural use of the land, the Aramis project will destroy it. The land will be transformed into a utility scale solar facility for the commercial generation and storage of electricity. That will be the predominant and overwhelming use of the land for the next 50 years.
Let’s not allow a private energy company to set in motion the industrialization of North Livermore Valley. Please take 5 minutes to call Supervisor David Haubert’s office at (925) 551-6995. Ask him to stand up for his constituents in Livermore and vigorously oppose the Aramis Project.