Maryann Brent, Livermore
It appears that the Livermore City Council (LCC) and Eden Housing (EH) stand together as a committed coalition – eyes, ears and mouths closed to alternatives to the four-story, large-bloc housing on the old Lucky site. Considering that 75% of polled Livermore residents reject LCC-EH’s current plan, how will this standoff play out?
Possible scenarios:
1. LCC and EH follow through with large-bloc housing downtown. Such an action could create a trend that irreversibly damages Livermore as we know it today. Housing overbuilding causes housing prices to slip to under-market rates. Instead of a bustling suburban community, Livermore becomes a retirement-bedroom community. Business fades.
2. LCC and EH acknowledge the results of the poll that rejected large-bloc housing in the city center. Residents and LCC and EH hammer out a smart strategy for balanced growth while maintaining Livermore’s character and also create a plan for adequate parking.
The Council's actions will greatly impact future generations.