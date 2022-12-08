Eve Sprunt, Dublin
Stanford Health Care has a large, combined waiting area for Urgent Care and medical imaging (specifically mammography and bone density) at 1133 East Stanley Blvd in Livermore. During my previous visits to the facility, the most recent of which was about two years ago, there was no one who was visibly ill in the waiting area, so I wasn’t worried about catching something from the other people waiting. This time, there were numerous people coughing including pediatric patients, who were not masked, and no one was asked to put a new mask on top of the one that they wore into the building or to sanitize their hands.