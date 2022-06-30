Mark Palajac, Livermore
It occurs to me that we have a peculiar imbalance in thinking within the Supreme Court. The court's most prominent role is something called judicial review. This is the process of determining if laws passed by Congress are consistent with The Constitution. Judicial review is not mentioned in The Constitution. Rather, it was claimed by Chief Justice John Marshall’s court in 1803 in the case Marbury vs. Madison. Now, the court claims that liberties only exist if expressly stated in The Constitution.