Jorge Barrantes, Livermore
In recent moments, the article about saving water indicated the question: why do we use potable water to flush our toilets?
The solution to use potable water could have been a great solution at what age of time? Certainly not days where technology abounds. But here we are, flushing away our precious drinking water. Well, no so fast.
In past moments, we were part of the effort not to flush every time we pee pee. Funny word used for children, but not adults. As adults, we have the obligation to see that flushing the next time we use the toilet to relieve our self. In this respect, the other part of Plan B is to use mechanical flushing to be diverted to the main disposal line to the underground street lines.
An air pressure device will actuate to send pressure and assure that the waste will continue to move accordingly to other waste lines. Air pressure could be an amazing alternative, instead of using potable drinking water. The air pressure devices could be located every two or three blocks, as much as it could be possible to be effective to have clean waste lines.
I know this is not a nice subject to discuss on a weekend, but when would it be possible to safe drinking water. By starting the water games!