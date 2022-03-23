Deborah McQueen, Livermore
On March 17, 2022, Michael Tilden, the acting California State Auditor, stated in a letter to the Governor and State Legislative Leaders that “HCD does not ensure that its needs assessments are accurate and adequately supported.” HCD (California’s Department of Housing and Needs Development) is tasked with providing key housing guidance for the State’s local governments. This guidance is used to determine how much housing is required in a particular town or county and how much can be at or below market rate.
A recent audit directed by the Joint Legislative Audit Committee demonstrated that there are several areas in which the HCD’s methodology for determining housing needs is flawed. These include 1) “HCD does not satisfactorily review its needs assessments to ensure that staff accurately enter data when they calculate how much housing local governments must plan to build”, and 2) “HCD could not demonstrate that it adequately considered all of the factors that state law requires, and it could not support its use of healthy housing vacancy rates”, and when relying on projections from the Department of Finance 3) “it has not adequately supported the rates it uses to project the number of future households that will require housing units in the State. Although these household projections are a key component in HCD’s needs assessments, Finance has not conducted a proper study or obtained formal recommendations from experts it consulted to support its assumptions in this area.” The result of these errors has undermined “public confidence that HCD is informing local governments of the appropriate amount of housing they will need.”
Stepping back in time to a June 1, 2021 letter I wrote (entitled “Are Affordable Housing Developers Profiting from Poverty?”), the public was informed that Eden Housing’s Executive Director, Linda Mandolini … quoted inaccurate housing needs numbers — 13,000 instead of 1,600 — during her sales pitch to the Council (Livermore Housing Authority Feb. 2021 meeting minutes). These numbers were foundational to the City’s approval of Eden Housing’s revised building plan (two large football-field-sized four-story buildings) in spite of its violations of the publicly funded Downtown Plan priority guidelines which included 1) providing ample parking 2) maintaining the character of downtown Livermore and 3) maintaining open space. The Council should take into consideration these new findings from the State substantiating errors in HCD’s numbers, and recalibrate their prescribed plans for affordable housing.