Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Last Saturday, over 50 neighbors joined forces in a display of solidarity to sign petitions to support an initiative against California’s Senate Bills 9 & 10. UnitedNeighborsTriValley led the rally on the corner of Daisyfield Drive to reverse legislation recently approved by Sacramento lawmakers, allowing developers to build apartment complexes in suburban neighborhoods while overriding common-sense laws of safety and density requirements and infrastructure. Outraged neighbors witnessed firsthand an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), still under construction, which towers over the fence lines of surrounding neighbors, featuring large pane windows that look directly into neighbors’ backyards and inside their homes. The owner of the ADU spoke on video, and when asked, "Don't you think it would have been courteous to just notify your neighbors of what you were doing - as a good neighbor?" he replied, "Maybe, but that's water under the bridge." The ADU was built four feet from the fence line and does not have fire sprinklers due to grandfathered zoning laws. There is also no limit on the number of people who can live in the ADU.
The owner was shown paperwork which is given out by the City to prospective ADU developers. The paperwork shows photos of charming ADU's which include images of acceptable rooflines. The owner was asked, "Does that look like those [pictures]?" He replied, "When I was initially researching it, I did not find that. The City did not provide that to the contractor." The ADU towers above the local rooftops because the City allowed the builder to build up the ground underneath the foundation. While the ADU stands legally at the 16' height limit from ground to roofline, it stands several extra feet higher due to the raised ground.
The City is required to keep a close eye on the construction details of all development within Livermore. Anyone who has ever built so much as a shed can tell you how the City carefully measures and controls each issue of the building projects. Now, due to new state laws, they just let it rip! While Pleasanton's Mayor and Council continue to fight for their constituents and can be found gathering signatures for the initiative to reverse SB 9 & 10. Livermore's Council supports developers of all stripes regardless of the impact on their residents, including Eden Housing’s Downtown Plan, which the majority of the public oppose. To learn more, go to UnitedNeighborsTrivalley.com.