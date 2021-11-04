Ellen Turner, Livermore
The idea of an election in this country is that those elected are representative of the voters who chose them. Our current council ignores the wishes of the voters as expressed in the Downtown Plan. Every week I read letters of disapproval, even condemnation, over the Council’s willingness to ignore the original plan created by the citizen groups.
Instead of a green park with a few small buildings, we will have a tiny green space, lots of cement and a multi-story housing complex. Please rethink your commitment to democracy. Stick with the downtown plan.