Joanne Morrison, Livermore
It is rare that someone with the exceptional qualifications of Steve Drouin comes along and offers his candidacy to serve on our school board. In addition to his outstanding professional expertise, he demonstrates sincere dedication to the education and well-being of the kids in our district.
Steve says that being a father is his most important job. He has two young daughters in our school system, and he enjoys volunteering in their classrooms and serving on their school site council committee. His wife is a Special Education teacher in the district. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she taught remotely, while Steve took over primary care of the kids, while working full-time himself. He works to model the type of person he hopes his two children will become: positive, collaborative, socially aware and civically engaged.
Steve has taught high school students, teachers, counselors, principals, non-profits and community members how to think critically and engage with their communities. Currently, he teaches courses in educational research, multi-cultural and multilingual education as an associate professor in education at CSU Stanislaus. In his role at CSU Stanislaus, his primary focus is on teaching. But he says that his role as a researcher has helped shape his educational values. For example, he has recently been researching to understand self-development and community revitalization among first generation, Latinx, adult, graduate students. Steve says that research is an opportunity for him to understand and take action towards solving pressing educational problems. He wants to promote equity in education.
Education is Steve’s passion, not just his profession. He is not a politician but a community member who wants to play an active role in our democracy. Steve says, “I do not plan to seek any other elected office beyond Livermore School Board, ever.” (Website: https://www.stevendrouin.com/about-me)
I believe in Steve’s sincerity and admire his willingness to dedicate himself to ensuring that “all students in LVJUSD have access to a high quality, rigorous and relevant education.”
Vote for Steve Drouin for Livermore School Board.