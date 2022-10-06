Shelley Casey, Pleasanton
In November, the Livermore community will have an opportunity to vote for three open seats on LVJUSD’s Board of Education. I believe this is the right time to consider a new trustee who will bring a much-needed perspective to our board.
I had an opportunity to meet with Steven recently, and what impresses me most is his dedication to his career of teaching and his students. As an associate professor at CSU Stanislaus, he is now teaching teachers, counselors and administrators who are seeking higher education. He is committed to making our public school’s spaces where teachers and credentialed staff are supported as respected professionals. His vast experience across many public school settings gives him a unique and valuable perspective on complex educational systems.
When students have spaces where they feel they belong, they are engaged and are, in turn, more likely to be successful. Steven has an understanding of students of all abilities and knows we need to create spaces where students can receive the support they need to meet their own personal and educational goals.
As a registered nurse, I have great respect for Steven’s dedication to research and utilization of evidence-based practices. Research should support and inform the services we provide, from the classroom via our teachers to mental health services, from our counselors and psychologists to health care services from our registered nurses and speech therapy from our speech and language pathologists. Each of these credentialed staff member groups are represented by the Livermore Education Association (LEA), that has endorsed Steven. Adding scholar Steven Drouin to our Board of Trustees, along with our LEA endorsed incumbents Craig Bueno and Emily Prusso, will ensure a bright future for our community and our students.