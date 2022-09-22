I am a parent of a recent Livermore schools graduate and two current Livermore students. I have also been a teacher at East Avenue Middle School here in Livermore since 2018. I am writing this letter to the editor to strongly recommend Steven Drouin for our LVJUSD School Board.
Dr. Drouin taught high school for nine years and is currently a professor at California State University Stanislaus, where he teaches classes for current educators seeking advanced degrees in education and research current educational issues. He has a thorough and intimate understanding of the education system from an educator’s perspective, based on evidence seen through his research.
Not only does Dr. Drouin know the system from an educator’s perspective, but he is also a parent of students in our district, and he is married to a current Livermore educator. Because of this, he has a solid understanding of how our district functions already, which will be an asset in working with other members of the board who are already in place — allowing them to get to work for our students right away! I am confident he would work well with Emily Prusso and Craig Bueno, both of whom have done great work on the Board and will continue to do so (pending their re-elections). Having community members on our Board who are truly and personally invested in the success of our schools bolsters the effectiveness of our Board and ultimately benefits the students.
Dr. Drouin believes resources should be allocated to reach ALL students and that both college and career readiness pathways should be available to our students. I feel confident that his thoughtful opinions and decisions as a member of the Board will be student-centered. He wants the best for his own children and all of the students in Livermore.
I can enthusiastically and whole-heartedly endorse Dr. Drouin for LVJUSD school board not only because of all this, but because I also know him personally. Steven is a caring and involved father; he volunteers with his children’s Girl Scouts troops and volunteers in their classrooms. He is a humble, welcoming, inclusive, brilliant person who is passionate about maximizing student potential through education. It is my honor to know him and his family and to earnestly encourage Livermore voters to vote for Steven Drouin for School Board.