Cathy Rainey, Livermore
I had the pleasure to speak with and ask in-depth questions to Steven Drouin over a Zoom meeting recently. After the meeting, I was impressed with his many qualifications to be on our LVJUSD school board. He’s an excellent candidate who truly understands the issues facing students, educators and parents in today’s world. Steven is not only a caring and involved parent (he had to leave the meeting to take his daughters to the pumpkin patch.) He’s an associate professor in the CSU system. His courses on educational research delve into the important and complex issues around multicultural and multilingual education. In our ever changing and challenging world, we need board members with the understanding of how to provide rigorous and meaningful programs for ALL of the children in our community. Steven is personable, down to earth and speaks with passion about education and his desire to serve Livermore children and parents. Vote for Steven Drouin for LVJUSD!