Johnna Thompson, Livermore
The editorial in last week's Independent described a smear campaign against the Independent's owner, and referenced a May 25, 2021 article in the San Francisco Chronicle, in which former Livermore Mayor John Marchand characterized those who oppose the siting of the Eden affordable housing project as "a small group of wealthy elite", putting a class warfare spin on a disagreement about the aesthetics of Livermore's downtown. The Chronicle article stated that the Save Livermore Downtown group had spent "upwards of $2 million to turn public opinion against the development", which the group says is a wholly made-up figure. Where did the Chronicle's writer, J.K. Dineen get such a figure? Could it have been from Mr. Marchand, who was interviewed and photographed for the article? In addition, Mr. Dineen uses incorrect data on teachers' salaries in Livermore, interestingly, the very same incorrect figures Mrs. Marchand used in her comments to the Livermore city council before their 5-0 vote on May 24 to approve the Eden project. The salary levels given by both Mrs. Marchand and Mr. Dineen are at least 3 years out of date. Both used the data to imply that Livermore teachers would qualify to live in the Eden project, which is not true. A fully credentialed beginning teacher at the lowest rung of the 2020-21 Livermore School District's salary schedule would be making $56, 250 annually, whereas the maximum allowable annual salary for a single person to qualify for the Eden project is $54, 840. Even city staff in their presentation to the council at the May 24 meeting noted that school district clerical staff would qualify but made no mention of Livermore teachers. Mr. Dineen clearly did inadequate fact checking for his article, since the school district's salary schedule is publicly available on the district's website. One of Save Livermore Downtown's arguments in favor of moving the affordable housing project a block north is that more units could be built, allowing for a wider range of income levels to qualify, including beginning teachers, which is not the case with the Eden project.
Let's stick to real, verifiable facts to make our cases; there are no "alternative" facts.