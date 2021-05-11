Anthony Beckett, Livermore
I, like most of you, have watched in amazement as the Biden administration has systematically bulldozed numerous aspects of the U.S. economy and American culture, with a combination of executive orders and bully-pulpit legislation, using to full advantage his office to ram through trillions of dollars of programs that do little for taxpayers, and shackle our futures to reliance on government for everything from childcare to inheritance taxes, "cradle to grave" government.
Inflation is rising; wars are brewing again in the middle east and Africa; taxes to pay for this are coming from the middle-class and our grandchildren will be paying for these boondoggles long after we and our children are dead and gone.
Our representative, Eric Swalwell, just smiles and watches the disaster, without a word of caution. Please call your representatives and voice your concerns. Remember, until it lasts, this is still a representative democracy.