It is sad for me to review the history of former Livermore mayor John Marchand. He had a good run of dignified public service until around 2015, when he slowly but relentlessly began to change his ways. We all witnessed his transformation through a variety of serial misdeeds.
There is the new information about exactly how he screwed up the Legacy apartment towers (thank you Robin Groth), along with the Eden canyon “bait and switch”, attempting to develop Garaventa Hill, his greatest deception, with the forthcoming traffic nightmare at the Isabel interchange, and many more. Do we have a powerful politician gone astray, or just the reanimation of dormant bad habits? Here’s a little more history.
You might not remember what happened way back in 1998. As an elected Zone 7 member, he was informed that his goal to deliver water to houses in Contra Costa would be illegal. He decided not to accept the facts. In the end, he voted to engage in the unlawful activity (sound familiar?), was sued by residents and the City of Livermore, and lost. To this day, he will offer any number of excuses about why breaking the law was not actually, breaking the law. Total denial of wrongdoing. More information at https://CitizensForBalancedGrowth.org/zone7-dougherty-fund/
The person we see today may not be the same Marchand gone bad, just returning to his old ways. It’s time for Mony, for Mayor.