James Art, Livermore
Two and a half years ago, we scheduled a cruise, thinking the crisis would be done by now.
It is NOT!
Of our group of six, three of us got COVID, including my wife and myself. Ruined the last few days of a round trip from San Francisco to Alaska, on the Ruby Princess.
No one told us that this is the same ship that was quarantined in Oakland, with over 700 infected people.
Or that 28 people died then.
Then on subsequent cruises many other people contracted the disease.
Just Google: “Ruby Princess COVID”.
Considering they had had those experiences; they did a very poor job of taking care of us but did exploit us.
They sent a nurse to our cabin, then billed us $50.
Captive Market: $33 dollars for a small bottle of cough syrup, (about $6 retail).
$700 for Paxlovid, a COVID medicine, plus $99 for a few minutes with a Dr. for the prescription.
Room service: an unlisted phone.
Almost worse: poor, confusing, and changing communications, the deboarding, how they left our baggage unattended in a public place.
