Melissa Davis, Livermore
I asked quite a few questions a few weeks ago about Mony and the downtown - still no one will answer.
Where will Mony move the housing - not it “can be moved” But actually where is Mony planning on putting it?
Will the location he has planned be a financial conflict of interest for him as a realtor/mayor?
Who will pay for this Downtown Central Park… you know the designing, building, and upkeep since LARPD has said the DO NOT have the budget for it?
How much longer will all this delay our much-needed affordable housing?
We are in a drought, so do we have the water for such a park?
I still am wondering what the real motivation for the Save Downtown Group really is… Could it be sour grapes over losing their bid to put a hotel is this exact location?
If the majority of the people in Livermore wanted the Save Downtown group fantasy - then why were they not lined up to sign the petition, and rather we had to endure weeks of being harassed by the aggressive signature gatherers every time we wanted to shop just to get the bare minimum needed.
