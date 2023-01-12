I’m not the only one getting tired of the baseless obstruction of Eden Housing. So are the judges. Justices Alison Tucher, Carin Fujisaki, and Ioana Petrou unanimously denied the appeal by SLD, funded by Jean King and Joan Seppala, who owns The Independent.
Instead of reflecting on whether it’s really worth their time and money to continue to block affordable housing during a housing crisis, Jean King has vowed to fight on in court. Two women with huge houses and no commute time believe Livermore is better if its workers do their job then scram. Of course, Joan Seppala and Jean King won’t admit that. In their typical doublespeak, Jean King says they’re in favor of affordable housing, really. Only, the housing they favor is impractical and over ten years away. If they actually cared about addressing the housing crisis, they would let construction on Eden Housing commence then use their resources securing the land for their far-fetched alternative.
But instead, they chose to delay, delay, delay, and drag on in court while Livermore workers suffer. It’s also their reputation that they’re dragging through the mud. Instead of allowing our city to complete its downtown plan, house a vital community, reduce congestion on 580, save transportation energy, and heal from an election Joan Seppala filled with half-truths and full lies, Jean King chooses to gaslight us again, saying, “We will continue to support alternatives that will heal a divided community and allow for a more robust revitalization of downtown Livermore.”