Ann Giannini, Livermore
A few years ago, I moved to Livermore from Alameda and purchased an empty little house on North L. Street near downtown.
I made many improvements, while at the same time, downtown was improving in many ways. The lovely Bankhead, fountains, movie theater, restaurants, shops, and events were a wonderful source of pleasure for family, friends, and me. Despite the COVID situation, downtown has lost its direction.
NOW to our horror we have to endure an overbuilt development on the corner of North L and First Street, resembling a Soviet Block Cold War Penitentiary!
Across the street, the city could redeem itself with a very nice city park and playground for everyone. The city owes us “big time.” Little Stockmen’s Park is a very nice beginning.