Michael Bland, Livermore
California’s mail-in voting has a serious problem. It is undermining the credibility and trust necessary for democracy to work. On election day 11/1/2022 my wife went to the polls to vote. After standing in line she was told, “You already voted.” She had not. Like most of us, ballots were sent to our home. At the time we were out of state and having our mail forwarded. We never received our ballots, which is why she went to the polls. This leads to the obvious conclusion that our ballots were taken and used by someone else to vote their preferences. To confirm my ballot had also been stolen and voted I also went to the polls later in the day and was told the same thing. My wife submitted a “provisional” ballot which the poll worker said they would compare signatures with the “mailed ballot.” Okay, so how do they know which one is “true”? It is not just our ballots. A son who has lived in Idaho for five years has been receiving ballots for all this time. His ballot was also voted by someone. Given this track record I am sure California will still be sending ballots to us when we are dead. I wonder how they will be voted. Any wonder we cannot get real change in this state??? Yes, I have called the Secretary of State to report this and have yet to receive a definitive response to any of the many questions I have regarding this issue.