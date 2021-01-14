Bruce Wolfe, Livermore
I agree with President Trump when he says that the election was stolen, but I am not talking about the 2020 Presidential election. I am referring to the 2016 presidential election.
President Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 and 2020, but following the 2020 election results, he declared the ‘electorate’ (electoral college count) ‘a joke.’ By President Trump's standards today, he is admitting that he did not win the 2016 presidential election.
So, after four years, his legacy is going to be trying to create the Divided States of America.