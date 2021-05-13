Anne Fox, Pleasanton
This week, my Pleasanton neighborhood is mourning the senseless death of our one of our neighbors, Mark Fiala, a respected realtor well-known in town, who was tragically struck down this week in the crosswalk on Stoneridge Drive at Newton Way in Pleasanton.
This happened a few months after the city manager Nelson Fialho chose to place an agenda item to raise the speed limit between Kamp Drive to Trevor Parkway from 35 mph to 40 mph on a consent calendar item, not a public hearing item, without informing elected officials that a previous city council had unanimously adopted ordinances, including Ordinance 1882, which made the stretch of road 35 mph. Furthermore, even though raising the speed limit near Mohr Elementary would affect the safety of students, elected school board members were kept in the dark.
The city’s justification perhaps was a flawed report called “Segment 795,” where Pleasanton traffic engineer Mike Tassano mislabeled the Hacienda School and Stratford School, a private school fronting Stoneridge that was one of the justifications for the original 35 mph speed limit ordinance, as a home-based family daycare called Garden Creek Preschool, which isn’t located there at all.
A previous city council unanimously made the residential area east of Stoneridge Drive speed limit 35 mph for many reasons. Blindsiding the public by placing items that can seriously impact public safety such as raising speed limits to 40 mph on thoroughfares through residential neighborhoods and school zones as 'consent' items rather than 'public hearing' items recklessly endangers the public.
When local governments purposely exclude the public from the ability to participate in decisions that affect their safety through bypassing the public hearing process, it is not only irresponsible, but it seriously undermines any trust the public has for government whatsoever. Recklessly endangering residents that results in the loss of life is inexcusable.
Along with Fialho, the city council must put Ellen Clark, director of Community Development, co-signer of the flawed staff report and the traffic engineer on administrative leave while they thoroughly investigate this bureaucratic blunder and the resulting tragedy that has shocked the entire community.