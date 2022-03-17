Rion Causey, Livermore
I am tired of reading letters to The Independent saying "We all want a beautiful park downtown." Why would you want a beautiful park downtown? Do you realize how many parks Livermore already has? LARPD has been doing a great job of providing and maintaining dozens of neighborhood parks all over town. I am sure a large majority of people live within five blocks of a park already. Why would you get in your car, fight traffic, and then look for a parking place to go to a park downtown? When I go downtown, I want to either shop or dine at one of our many fine restaurants. Bellyache all you want about whether you want housing downtown or what kind of housing you want downtown, but don't tell me you want a beautiful park downtown. I think the millionaire mafia is trying to pull a fast one by saying they oppose the present plan because it doesn't have a beautiful park. Duh?